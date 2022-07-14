Heavy Rainfall May Increase Leptospirosis Risk In Mumbai, Advisory Issued

Heavy rainfall lashes over Mumbai, leaving people susceptible to infectious diseases. The health authority BMC has recently issued an advisory to control the surge of bacterial infections like leptospirosis.

With heavy rains hammering Mumbai, the Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that an increase in leptospirosis cases is possible. In June, the city recorded 12 cases of the disease and five have been reported in July so far. However, no fatalities have been documented.

As the city continues to grapple with monsoon diseases, BMC has advised people to avoid wading in still water. The advisory said, "If exposed, take prophylactic treatment (such as doxycycline/azithromycin) as per medical advice."

The civic authority has so far in July documented 176 cases of gastroenteritis, 119 cases of malaria, 19 cases of dengue, and 23 cases of hepatitis, among other monsoon illnesses. Additionally, seven confirmed H1N1 (swine flu) cases have been reported in the city.

What Is Leptospirosis?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines leptospirosis as a "bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira." When a cut or abrasion in the skin, nose, or eyes comes into touch with water or soil contaminated with the urine of diseased animals, the germs are transferred from animals to humans. However, the disease is not contagious.

Symptoms Of Leptospirosis

The incubation period for the disease is 2 days to 4 weeks. Fever is the initial symptom of leptospirosis. According to the CDC, leptospirosis can lead to a range of symptoms, including:

Muscle pain

Nausea

Headache

Red eyes

Chills

Jaundice

Diarrhoea

Stomachache

Skin rash

Since the signs and symptoms of the disease are similar to that of other diseases, it is best to get yourself checked by a doctor. With timely intervention, an infected person may recover in a few days or weeks. If left ignored, it could several months to overcome the disease completely.

Is Treatment Available?

The treatment for leptospirosis depends on the severity of the infection and a patient's response to treatment. In most cases, prescribed antibiotics are used to treat mild cases of leptospirosis. People require hospitalization only in severe cases. Reports suggest that patients who have been infected severely may require ventilator support if their lungs are affected and may even require dialysis if their kidneys are infected.

