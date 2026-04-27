Heatwave in India: Are we prepared for the next public health emergency?

Heatwaves are silent but deadly and many experts warn that in 2026 it will not be a question of if they would occur again but whether we are prepared for them.

Heatwave in India. (Image: AI Generated)

As temperatures soar past critical levels weeks ahead of the hottest season of the year experts suggest that 2026 is set to be a year of extreme heat. The spike of summer heat has already being reported in many regions with healthcare professionals alarming the public that this level of summer heat is no longer annual inconvenience but a rapidly growing public health crisis.

In India where people spend long hours outdoors the stakes are even higher. With both densely populated urban areas and rural regions the inadequate access to cooling and water supply has even worsened the effects of higher temperatures. Healthcare systems in India that have already been overwhelmed by usual workload may soon be faced with a new wave of heat-related disease if the situation continues to remain the same.

What's so bad about heatwaves?

Heatwaves can cause a variety of health issues including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Experts noted that elderly people, children, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk of heat-related illness.

Additionally medical practitioners warn that sweating is the body's way of cooling itself down. However due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat can exceed the body's capacity to do this causing core body temperature affecting essential organs such as the brain and heart.

Signs you shouldn't ignore

You should understand the difference between this two things: Heat-related illnesses can cause profuse sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue. Heatstroke can lead to confusion, fainting and death if not promptly treated. It is important to note that early diagnosis is crucial as a lack of medical care can quickly deteriorate the situation particularly in rural or remote areas.

Are we prepared?

Although some states have developed heat action plans there are still gaps in awareness, infrastructure and response gaps. Cities are also vulnerable to the "urban heat island" effect with heat absorbed by buildings causing urban heat to be higher than in rural areas.

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When asked about if hospitals are equipped for a surge in heat-related illnesses especially in smaller cities and rural areas, Dr. Prakhar Garg, Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine, MBBS, MD, Yatharth Hospital110 Unit told TheHealthsite.Com that big hospitals in cities are somewhat ready but smaller towns and rural areas still struggle due to a lack of cooling systems, beds and trained staff. On top of that power cuts and water shortages make things harder which is why a sudden rise in the number of patients creates less equipped centres to handle well.

Simple steps that can save lives

To stay safe from heat-related illness it is important to keep yourself cool, avoid the heat and wear light clothing. Apart from that oral rehydrating solutions and foods with high water content such as fruits can also help beat summer heat.

Experts further says that communities and local government should play a key role in setting up cooling centres, supplying water and raising awareness through early warning systems are all crucial.

With changing climate trends heatwaves are likely to become a regular public health crisis. To adapt efforts must be made at both the societal and individual level by governments and health services as well as by individuals and communities.

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This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.