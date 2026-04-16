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Heatwave alert in India LIVE Updates: IMD issues extreme heat warning, temperature to cross 40°C - Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Hyderabad on high alert

Weather alert LIVE Updates: IMD has issued heatwave alert in India. According to the latest reports, a strong heatwave is about to sweep across many parts of India over the next two days, causing the temperatures to climb in several states. Scroll down to know how to keep yourself safe from any type of heat-induced health issues.

Heatwave alert in India LIVE Updates: IMD issues extreme heat warning, temperature to cross 40°C - Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Hyderabad on high alert

Heatwave Alert In India LIVE Updates: Extreme heat is expected to grip India in the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned, issuing alerts across several states as temperatures are set to soar beyond 40 C. As per the latest weather warning, many Indian states are expected to reel under extreme heat in the next 48 hours - "The temperatures will surpass 40 C across multiple states, with some regions already inching towards 44 C". Forecasts have also shown that temperatures will keep rising gradually over the next two to three weeks. Some of the states that have been put on high alert are - Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Hyderabad, with forecasts indicating a sharp rise in day temperatures accompanied by hot, dry winds that can significantly worsen heat stress.

What makes this heatwave warning particularly concerning is not just the rising mercury but its impact on health. Heatwave is one of the most dangerous triggers that has been linked to some serious health problems including stroke, heart attack, extreme dehydration, migraine, etc. According to the reports, taking cognizance of the IMD's latest warning, hospitals in cities like Hyderabad have been put on high alert, with authorities preparing for a surge in cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion as temperatures are expected to hover between 41 C and 44 C in the coming days.

In a recent study, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has outlined the severe impacts of prolonged exposure to extreme heat. The study stated that prolonged exposure to such heatwave can silently strain the heart, disrupt electrolyte balance, and trigger life-threatening conditions. With IMD forecasting above-normal temperatures across large parts of India this season, follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments, expert-backed tips to stay healthy, cool down your body naturally, and protect your heart and brain from suffering the worst.

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