Heath Streak, Legendary Zimbabwe Cricketer, Dies At The Age Of 49 After Prolonged Cancer Battle

In what is a sad day of cricket, Heath Streak, an outstanding Zimbabwe cricketer who had also previously managed the men's national cricket team of Bangladesh, passed away at the age of 49.

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 49. He died after a prolonged battle with cancer, which reportedly affected his colon and liver. Streak was one of the key members of the team in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The Zimbabwe icon was mostly a right-arm pacer who could bat down the order rather well. He was also a previous captain of the national team and a member of Zimbabwe's legendary generation, which on some days was capable of defeating elite opposition. He is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Reactions On Social Media

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end " wrote former Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga.

Heath Streak was probably one of the finest all rounders for Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 65 Tests, 189 ODIs 4933 runs 455 wickets Condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jGuwndfDVQ Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) August 23, 2023

Another Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams also shared the sad news.

Streaky 🥲 No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will be missed we love you dearly Rest in peace streaky 💔 pic.twitter.com/2sXz4WNqu7 Sean Williams (@sean14williams) August 22, 2023

Cancer: The Silent Killer

Cancer is a group of conditions where the cells are invasive and diffuse (growth and unrestricted cellular division), and whose split cells have the ability to enter and damage nearby tissues or to spread to distant organs in a condition known as sepsis. In contrast to benign tumours, which have particular development patterns and are unable to penetrate or move, malignant tumours have these abilities. However, a benign tumour can occasionally turn cancerous.

It is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide on an early basis. Now the question is -- Why is cancer called the silent killer?

Cancer for some patients comes with late/delayed/or no symptoms. This is why sometimes people call it a silent killer. To break this down -- Silent cancers are cancers that do not have any noticeable early symptoms. Some silent cancers include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, Pancreatic cancer and lung cancer.

5 Silent Cancers That You Need To Keep An Eye On

Some cancers start off without any symptoms. These types of cancer typically target internal organs, so. The changes in these organs are therefore not evident to the naked eye. But it's not like there are no early warning signs for these cancers. However, many cancers' initial symptoms match those of other, less severe medical conditions. So it's important to pay attention to the first signs and symptoms and get medical help. Scroll down to know the six types of cancer that come with no symptoms during its early stages.

Ovarian cancer Colorectal cancer Breast cancer Pancreatic cancer Lung cancer

Bottom Line

To prevent and detect such tumours early, screening is a crucial strategy. The death rate is decreased, while the survival rate is increased. High-risk patients for these tumours must not overlook the warning symptoms.

