Heath Streak, Former Zimbabwe Captain, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Heath Streak's wife, Nadine, took to social media to write a heartfelt message in memory of her husband.

Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwe captain, passed away at the age of 49 following a long battle with cancer. "In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine Streak wrote on Facebook.

Heath Streak was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and underwent surgery. He continued to coach cricket until his death.

Streak is survived by his wife, Nadine, and their two children.

Streak, who was born in Harare, made his international debut for Zimbabwe in 1993 and went on to play 63 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 18 T20Is. He was a right-arm fast bowler and was known for his accuracy and swing. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers to have ever represented Zimbabwe," stated Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement. Heath was a great sporting legend, and cricket in Zimbabwe will never be the same without him.

The loss of Streak is tragic for the sport of cricket. He was a renowned instructor as well as a gifted cricketer. His contribution to the game and battle with cancer will be remembered.

Cancer: The Silent Killer

Cancer is a group of conditions where the cells are invasive and diffuse (growth and unrestricted cellular division), and whose split cells have the ability to enter and damage nearby tissues or to spread to distant organs in a condition known as sepsis. In contrast to benign tumours, which have particular development patterns and are unable to penetrate or move, malignant tumours have these abilities. However, a benign tumour can occasionally turn cancerous.

It is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide on an early basis. Now the question is -- Why is cancer called the silent killer?

Cancer for some patients comes with late/delayed/or no symptoms. This is why sometimes people call it a silent killer. To break this down -- Silent cancers are cancers that do not have any noticeable early symptoms. Some silent cancers include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, Pancreatic cancer and lung cancer.

5 Silent Cancers That You Need To Keep An Eye On

Some cancers start off without any symptoms. These types of cancer typically target internal organs, so. The changes in these organs are therefore not evident to the naked eye. But it's not like there are no early warning signs for these cancers. However, many cancers' initial symptoms match those of other, less severe medical conditions. So it's important to pay attention to the first signs and symptoms and get medical help. Scroll down to know the six types of cancer that come with no symptoms during its early stages.

Ovarian cancer Colorectal cancer Breast cancer Pancreatic cancer Lung cancer

Bottom Line

To prevent and detect such tumours early, screening is a crucial strategy. The death rate is decreased, while the survival rate is increased. High-risk patients for these tumours must not overlook the warning symptoms.

