Heat Wave Warning Issued In 11 Cities In India So Far: Ways To Keep Yourself Safe

Heat Wave Warning Issues In 11 Cities In India So Far: Ways To Keep Yourself Safe

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in 11 cities and union territories in India over four days. Here's how you can protect yourself from a heatstroke.

Another danger lurks over our heads as we continue to reel from the pandemic and whatnot: the severe heatwave. The condition has intensified in several parts of India, forcing the Meteorological department to issue a warning in many parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department has issued wave warnings for 11 states/UTs over four days.

According to IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are projected to be affected until April 19. The current heatwave is expected to last through April 18 in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu. A four-day heatwave is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Heatwave Can Be Dangerous For Your Health

The first thing that happens when your body is exposed to heat for an extended period of time is that it loses its ability to sweat. Perspiration is our bodies' way of keeping us cool. If you can't sweat, you could suffer from heatstroke or heat exhaustion. Rising body temperatures have an impact on your central nervous system and blood circulation system as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heatstroke is the most deadly heat-related sickness and occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature and cool down. The temperature of your body can climb to 106 F (41.1 C) or more in 10 to 15 minutes if you have a heatstroke. If treatment is delayed, it might result in death or lifelong disability.

When heat exhausts your system, you may get rashes and cramps on your body. You could also experience pain in your muscles, but it could also be due to other reasons like insufficient electrolyte supply. Some of the common signs of a heat stroke include:

Lethargy

Dizziness

Chronic headache

Unexplained weakness

Feeling dehydrated

Chest pain

Consult a physician to know the cause of your symptoms and get proper treatment.

Ways To Keep Yourself Safe During A Heatwave

When a heatwave hits, it can be difficult for you to function. How can you do anything when you are sweating buckets of sweat and just want to sit in front of the fan for a few hours? But one's got to work. For those of you who cannot help but must go out in the heat, here are some tips to help you get some respite:

Drink as much liquid as you can to stay hydrated.

Avoid going under the sun between 12 noon to 3 pm in the afternoon as the temperature is the highest during these hours.

Be mindful of what you wear! Experts recommend wearing light-coloured, loose fitted, and covered cotton clothes to allow perspiration, which is important for your body to cool down.

Rest under the shade or sit inside after being outside for too long.

Take a cold-water bath regularly to avoid heat cramps if any.

Avoid exercising outside when it's too hot out there.