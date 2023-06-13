Heat Induced Diseases: Cases Of Dehydration And Diarrhea Shoot Up As Temperatures Rise

Heat induced diseases are on the rise in the region of Delhi and Delhi NCR. In the last two weeks, nearly 200 patients have been reported sick.

The Indian subcontinent is currently experiencing a variety of weather conditions. According to the latest updates from cyclone Biparjoy, it has hit the coast of Gujarat and is on its course to Kutch. So far, two children have been reported dead. Meanwhile, the regions of Noida and Delhi are still struggling with the heat wave. As per reports, the residents of Noida in particular are suffering from many heat related illnesses.

Reports Say, 150-200 Patients Are Suffering From Heat Related Diseases

As temperatures went beyond the 40 degree mark, people are getting more and more sick. The hospitals in Noida and Ghaziabad report that there have been a flood of patients coming in with health problems like dehydration, heat diarrhea, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Over the last two weeks, there have been 150 to 200 patients suffering from these ailments.

Among the patients visiting the hospital every day, about 20 to 25 per cent of them come with heat related illnesses. Doctors at the hospitals reported to the media that when the temperatures rise, microbial activities tend to escalate. This is what leads to an increase in diseases like stomach infections. Gastroenteritis along with other symptoms like vomiting, lightheadedness, fever, stomach ache and feeling faint. Extreme is is the main culprit of these diseases.

How To Not Fall Ill? Recommendations By Experts

It is very important to educate people on what they should do when they experience these symptoms. Dr Santanu Gupta, a General Physician based in North Bengal says, "Temperatures in the Bengal region have also been rising each year and everyday I witness a lot of cases pertaining to heat exhaustion, diarrhea and vomiting due to excess heat exposure. Here are few precautions people can take to not fall ill:"

Always carry a water bottle and drink plenty of water.

Make sure not to drink freezing cold water when you are outdoors.

Carrying an umbrella helps.

Do not stand under direct sunlight for too long.

Do not eat rich and oily foods. Instead, stay hydrated with fruits, coconut water and lemon juice.

When you return back home, do not immediately switch on the AC or drink ice cold water. Sudden temperature fluctuations ca make you ill. Instead, let your body adjust to the indoor temperature first and then hydrate yourself.

