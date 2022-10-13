‘Heart-shaped’ Traffic Lights On Display In Bengaluru, QR Codes At Signals To Access Emergency Services

Some traffic lights in Bengaluru have become a source of amazement among people. These lights have suddenly turned into 'heart-shaped'. The change has been melting the hearts of many netizens who initially got mushy about it. The purpose of these lights is however much more profound. The pleasant transformation is part of the campaign for World Heart Day.

As per reports, Manipal Hospitals in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police have set up these heart-shaped lights at around 15 signals in the city. Apart from the lights, there are audio messages spreading awareness of heart health and QR codes to access emergency services without the need of dialing a number to call it. Efforts are being put in to make the IT city into a "heart smart city".

Scan to avail of ambulance service

As per reports, these QR codes are placed close to traffic lights and when scanned will immediately connect a victim to an ambulance service and an emergency number. The move aims to provide medical assistance at the click of a button.

Hearts on display for 10 days

Reportedly, the police have selected 20 junctions in the tech capital where glowing red hearts will welcome people at stopping signals. These lights will be on display between October 15 and October 25. Pamphlets and banners shall also be distributed to raise awareness about heart health.

Cardiovascular diseases a silent epidemic in India

Cardiovascular disorders are those that affect the heart and blood vessels. As per WHO, over 75% of cardiovascular deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries where raised blood pressure happens to be amongst the most important risk factors for CVDs. As per studies, cardiovascular diseases affect Indians a decade earlier than their western counterparts and nearly 3 million people die of stroke and heart attack every year.