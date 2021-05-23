There have been varied reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines since countries across the world started mass inoculation of citizens. Till now, blood clots that are the apparent side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been widely reported. Of course, minor side effects are expected, and experts have also said so. But there have also been severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, some of them fatal. Now, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating reports of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults after taking mRNA vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease. According to a report carried by The New York Times, the CDC’s vaccine safety group says that there were “relatively few” cases and that they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination. Also Read - A PPE kit that keeps you cool: Mumbai student promises relief to COVID-19 warriors with Cov-Tech

CDC looking into cases of myocarditis

Some teenagers and young adults have reported inflammation of the heart muscle following vaccination. The condition, called myocarditis, can occur following certain infections. The CDC says that there are 'relatively few reports of myocarditis to date. They have however noticed the following in patients.

These cases seem to occur predominantly in adolescents and young adults

It is more common in males than females

It is more often after dose 2 than dose 1 of the vaccine

It happens typically within 4 days after vaccination

mRNA vaccines suspected but no names taken

It must be noted here that the CDC did not specify which vaccines caused the condition and the ages of the patients involved. The US has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Nothing to worry about, says CDC

Most of the cases appear to be mild and it often goes away without any complications. In fact, the CDC says that the condition can also result from a variety of viral diseases. Experts say that it may simply be a coincidence that some people are developing myocarditis after vaccination. In the general population, about 10 to 20 of every 100,000 people each year develop myocarditis. Many others likely have mild symptoms and are never diagnosed, according to researchers.

Risks outweigh the benefits of vaccination

The CDC strongly recommends vaccination for all Americans aged 12 years and older. According to experts, the potentially rare side effect of myocarditis paled in comparison to the potential risks of Covid, including the persistent syndrome called “long Covid”. Acute Covid itself can cause myocarditis.

Healthcare providers alerted

While the CDC monitoring systems found less cases than would normally be seen in young people, the agency cautioned the healthcare providers of the “potential adverse event” and also posted some guidance on its website for doctors and clinicians to be alert to unusual heart symptoms among young people who had just received their Covid shots.

