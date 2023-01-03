Heart Attack Cases Go Up By 20% In 2 Months: Mumbai Hospital

A Cardiologist explains the reasons behind the increasing heart attack cases among young people. He also suggests going for some tests to check if your heart is functioning properly.

Incidences of heart attack among younger people are increasing in India. We have seen many young people dying of heart attacks after the COVID-19 outbreak. A hospital in Mumbai has reported that cases of heart attack in its emergency ward have gone up by 15 to 20 per cent in past 2 months. Concerningly, it is majorly affecting the younger generation from the age group of 25-year-old.

Dr Ravi Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, cited diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, air pollution, stress, heavy workout, steroids, as factors contributing to increasing cases of young heart attacks.

According to him, Indians are genetically prone to develop heart attacks, and adoption of western lifestyle has further increased the risk.

Do not ignore chest pain

Recently a 28-year-old patient, named Abhijeet Kadam, was diagnosed with heart attack at the emergency ward of Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. Before he was brough to the emergency room of the hospital, the patient had complained of chest pain, radiating to the left hand. He was under stress from past 3-4 days which have resulted in myocardial infarction, according to Dr Ravi Gupta.

ECG revealed "Anterior Wall Myocardial Infraction" and immediately, he was taken for a coronary angiography on the same day of the admission. The coronary angiography was suggestive as the biggest artery LAD was 100 percent occluded with clot which was removed followed by stent. The patient is stable, recovered and discharged in last week, the doctor informed.

Check blood sugar and BP regularly

Dr Ravi Gupta advises that we should check blood sugar and blood pressure regularly, even if you don't have any symptoms. It is possible that you could have high sugar or BP, but you're not aware of it, as initially these two conditions show no prior symptoms.

The Cardiologist also recommends taking stress test, 2D Echo, Cholesterols and ECG, to ensure that out heart is functioning properly.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) killed more than 17 million people in 2019, out of which 85 per cent suffered a stroke and heart attack, as estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO). A quarter of all the CVD deaths were reported from low and middle-income countries, it said.