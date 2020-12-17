Social distancing and frequent hand sanitization have become the standard practices due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. The continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases has discouraged the visits of regular patients to the hospitals in order to prevent the spread of infection. However there are patients that still require close monitoring by a doctor for their routine check-ups. This impacts the process of preventing the contagion which has further resulted in the widespread adoption of advanced technology to encourage contactless monitoring. Healthcare organizations and hospitals are relying on an extensive adoption of contactless monitoring systems. Incorporated with