Health Summit 2022: Bridging The Gap Between Healthcare In Rural And Urban India

Welcome to the Health Summit 2022. The theme this year is HEALTHCARE IN INDIA: VISION 2022.

TheHealthSite.com, the ultimate destination where you will find news related to fitness, beauty, diet, yoga, weight training, pregnancy, and parenting, is delighted to inform you all that we are back with The Health Summit 2022. This year the theme of the summit will be India's Healthcare Story: Vision 2022. The Chief Guest of this year's Health Summit is Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who will deliver the keynote address.

Watch It LIVE Here:

The Indian healthcare scenario is constantly changing and evolving to stay abreast of a rapidly changing world, especially in the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that India can live up to the demands of a health crisis but also that the country has a glaring rural-urban divide in healthcare. What needs to be done to bridge this gap? We, at TheHealthSite.com, present to you all an informative and filled with knowledge summit which will help each one of us to understand where India stands today when it comes to healthcare facilities.

Some of the other prominent faces who will join us as panellists are - Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, Padma Shri Dr Atul Kumar, Medical Director, AK Institute of Ophthalmology, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Dr Ashok Jhingan, Chairman, Delhi Diabetes Research Centre, Dr Mahesh Vyas, Dean, All India Institute of Ayurveda and Dr Kushal Bannerjee, Kalyan Bannerjee Homeopathic Clinic among others.

Divided into 3 sessions, the summit will focus on the health infrastructure of India, Digital Transformation for Healthcare, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission and the Roadmap for achieving universal health coverage, post-COVID healthcare and the rise of AYUSH and how it is changing the Indian healthcare scenario.

