Even after the first successful run of the vaccination drive, health experts have been asking people not to let their guard down after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. This is because it takes time for the COVID vaccines to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Two health officials in the Jalna district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus a few days after taking the second dose of the vaccine.

According to media reports, the two health department officials have tested coronavirus officials experienced symptoms of COVID-19 after the second jab. They were asked to give samples, and both officials tested positive. A health official in Ambad town in Maharashtra also tested coronavirus positive for the virus. According to the officials, it takes around 42 days for the antibodies to develop after doses of the vaccine are administered.

Explaining the case, civil surgeon Padmaja Saraf said that one should wear a mask and adhere to all protocols even after both the vaccine doses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 14,317 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of now, a total of 1,06,070 active coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. In the worst-hit state in India, the fatality rate in Maharashtra is 2.32 per cent.

The second vaccination drive started on March 1 that administered to those over the age of 65 and those above 45 with comorbidities. The country is believed to have begun the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16, focusing on healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, the healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated for free across the country. But in the second phase, the vaccine will be free in government hospitals and it will cost Rs 250 in private hospitals.