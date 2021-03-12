Even after the first successful run of the vaccination drive health experts have been asking people not to let their guard down after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. This is because it takes time for the COVID vaccines to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Two health officials in the Jalna district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus a few days after taking the second dose of the vaccine. According to media reports the two health department officials have tested coronavirus officials experienced symptoms of COVID-19 after the second jab. They were asked to give samples and both officials tested positive. A