Health experts have been asking people to not let their guard down even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as it takes days for the vaccine to develop antibodies against the virus. A health official in Gujarat reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 infection five days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - India vaccinates 11.6L people against COVID-19 on Saturday, highest single-day vaccination

According to media reports, the official from Gandhinagar’s Dehga taluka had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 15. Five days after getting the second dose, the man experienced Covid-19 symptoms, including high fever. On February 20, his COVID test came out positive, Gandhinagar’s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki told media persons. Also Read - Can a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vax help combat new variants? UK investing millions to find out

Explaining about such case, Dr. Solanki said it generally takes around 45 days for the COVID-19 vaccine to develop antibodies against the virus. Therefore, he asked people to continue to follow the coronavirus protocols, including wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine. Also Read - Maharashtra reports nearly 10,000 cases in a day, highest in over 4 months

The health official, who tested COVID-19 positive after receiving the second dose of vaccine, developed mild symptoms of the virus, stated Dr. Solanki. He was in home quarantine and would join his duty from Monday.

Notably, India started the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on March 1 to administer the vaccine shots to people above 60 years of age and those between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities. The country had kickstarted what is believed to be the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 targeting the healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

In the first phase, the healthcare workers and frontline workers were provided the vaccine free of cost. In the second phase, the vaccination is provided free of charge at government hospitals while Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals.

As on March 8, 2021, 08:00 IST, a total of 2,09,89,010 doses have been administered to people across the country.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is considering a special budgetary allocation to provide free vaccines to all city residents in the third phase of vaccination at Delhi government-run public hospitals. The budget would be presented by the government in Budget 2021-22 in the Assembly which will be in session Monday onwards, IANS reported quoting sources.