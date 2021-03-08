Health experts have been asking people to not let their guard down even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as it takes days for the vaccine to develop antibodies against the virus. A health official in Gujarat reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 infection five days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. According to media reports the official from Gandhinagar’s Dehga taluka had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 15. Five days after getting the second dose the man experienced Covid-19 symptoms including high fever. On February 20 his