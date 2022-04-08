Recovered COVID Patients At High Risk of Serious Blood Clots In Lungs For Up To 6 Months, Experts Warn

Recovered COVID Patients At High Risk of Serious Blood Clots In Lungs For Up To 6 Months, Experts Warn

The experts say that there was no increased risk of bleeding which was found in mild COVID cases, but a noticeable increase was observed in more severe cases.

Not just the lungs, COVID virus can wreak havoc on several other organs of your body too! In a recent study, experts hae revealed that people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have an increased risk of developing serious blood clots for up to six months after the infection. And this is not only for the ones who have suffered the severe symptoms of the infection, even in mild cases.

Published in The BMJ, the study authors say that they have found that there is an increase risk of deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot in the leg -- up to three months after COVID-19 infection, pulmonary embolism -- a blood clot in the lung -- up to six months, and a bleeding event up to two months.

Blood Clotting Risk Increased After 180 Days Post-Recovery

The researchers also noted that these results support measures to prevent thrombotic events, especially for high risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. According to the study results, risks were significantly increased 90 days after COVID-19 for deep vein thrombosis, 180 days for pulmonary embolism, and 60 days for bleeding.

They further added that the risk was not limited to the ones who have suffered severe symptoms of the COVID infection. "Even among mild, non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients, we found an increased risks of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism," the lead author of the study was quoted as saying.

How severe was the blood clotting cases? The experts say that there was no increased risk of bleeding which was found in mild COVID cases, but a noticeable increase was observed in more severe cases.

Symptoms of Blood Clotting In Lungs

Some of the common signs that your lungs are at risk of developing blood clot post-COVID recovery are:

You may like to read

Facing difficulty in breathing. Chronic chest pain. Persistent cough. Palpitation. Rapid heart rate.

(With inputs from Agencies)