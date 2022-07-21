live

Health News LIVE: WHO Chief On The 'Most Powerful Tool Against Monkeypox'

Monkeypox cases are continuously increasing in several countries. COVID is also on the rise right now! Here is all the latest Health News to keep you updated.

Over 14,000 coronavirus cases of monkeypox have been reported in over 70 countries. However, only five deaths have been reported only in Africa, where the outbreak was first reported in 2022. As per reports, Europe is currently the hub of increasing monkeypox cases. Recently, WHO Director-General said there has been a decline in daily cases of monkeypox in some countries, while others are still witnessing a slight increase.

"The WHO is validating, procuring, and shipping tests to multiple countries and will continue to provide support for expanded access to effective diagnostics," he said. Dr Tedros further highlighted that WHO is working with patients and the community to "develop and deliver information tailored to the affected communities, and more likely to be accepted and implemented."

Some of these nations, according to the WHO DG, have significantly less access to diagnostics, making the outbreak more difficult to monitor and less likely to be contained. Tedros added that knowledge is one of the most effective weapons against monkeypox. He claimed that those who had knowledge of the dangers of monkeypox were better at combating the disease than those who have no knowledge of the disease. The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee will reconvene to assess the most recent information and decide whether the monkeypox outbreak qualifies as a global public health emergency.

India has also reported two cases of monkeypox in Kollam and Kannur in Kerala. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Union On Monday, it was disclosed that entering patients through seaports and international airports had been screened for the viral monkeypox. The second instance of the viral illness has been identified in the southern state of Kerala, according to Veena George, the state's minister of health.

