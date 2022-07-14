live

Health News LIVE: India's First Monkeypox Case In Kerala, Centre Rushes High-Level Team

In a tweet, Stalin has written that he had extreme fatigue and tiredness as the major symptoms. Follow this space for all the latest news from the health sector in India and around the world.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet after his health deteriorated on Thursday morning. Stalin tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12. According to the hospital sources, the CM will be kept under medical observation for some time now. On July 12, the chief minister said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

The state has been witnessing a sudden surge in daily cases for a few weeks now. According to the latest report, on Wednesday Tamil Nadu recorded 2,269 fresh COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported a suspected monkeypox case on Thursday. According to the health authorities, the sample of the suspected individual has been sent to the NIV Pune laboratory.

