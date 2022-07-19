live

Health News Live: Strict Screening Of International Travelers After 2 Monkeypox Cases Reported In India

With the second case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala, the government has issued guidelines for international travellers. Get all health-related news right here!

On July 18, India confirmed its second case of monkeypox in Kerala, following which the Center urged ports and airports to ensure rigorous health screening of all international travellers. According to a statement from the government, regional directors from the regional offices of Health & Family Welfare as well as airport and port health officers attended the meeting.

The health authorities have advised ensuring strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases in the country. This was written in the MoHFW's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'

A 31-year-old from Kerala tested positive for monkeypox earlier today. The state health administration has stated that he is stable and receiving treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. Previously, a man who had recently returned to Kerala from the UAE tested positive for monkeypox last week.

TRENDING NOW

In order to determine whether the outbreak qualifies as a public health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that its expert monkeypox committee would meet again on July 21. The WHO reported that three-fifths of the patients identify as males who have sex with men and that the majority of those affected so far are male, with an average age of 37.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES