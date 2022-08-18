live

Comedian Raju Srivastava Extremely Critical, Fans Pray For Miracle

The actor had suffered a massive heart attack while he was working out at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August, 2022.

Amidst a sudden spike in the daily COVID cases in India, the centre has directed all the airlines to enforce strict rules for the travelling passengers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked the airlines to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms. "In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," DGCA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India logged over 9,000 new cases of the COVID infection, taking the country's total tally to 4,42,86,256. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has also registered 36 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

