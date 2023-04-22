live

Health News Live: India Records 12,193 More COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths In One Day

Health News Live: India Records 12,193 More COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths In One Day

India records 12,193 more COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in India is spreading fast and India is witnessing new and fresh cases everyday. As per reports, today the nation recorded 12,193 new cases and along with it 42 deaths. Union Ministry says that this data is from the last 24 hours. The current caseload of COVID-19 stands at 67,556. There are eight states which are reporting very high number of cases and the center has asked them to maintain a strict protocol, stay vigilant, take pre-emptive action in or to to stop it from spreading further.

Stay with The Health Site for more details on COVID-19 case updates and other health updates in India and the world.

LIVE UPDATES