BREAKING: Delhi Reports 4th Monkeypox Case As 31-YO Nigerian Woman Tests Positive

US Declares Public Health Emergency Amidst Surge In Monkeypox Cases

Monkeypox spreading rapidly in India and other parts of the world. Scroll down to stay updated with all the latest news from the health sector in and around India.

The national capital reported its fourth case of monkeypox on Wednesday with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the disease. According to the reports, the woman has fever and skin lesions. She is currently admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Delhi.

With this, India's total tally of monkeypox infections now stands at nine. Let's take a quick look at which state has how many cases:

Delhi (4 cases)

Kerala (5 cases)

