Health News LIVE: Monkeypox Spreads Further, Claims Second Life In 2 Days In Spain

Monkeypox is spreading across the world with new cases cropping up in many countries. Spain is the latest to experience two deaths due to monkeypox. Get all the health updates right here!

Spain health ministry on Saturday announced that there had been second monkeypox-related fatality in as many days. These cases are believed to be the first case of verified monkeypox deaths. On Friday, the health ministry announced the disease's first reported death. More than 21,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide since May in nearly 80 countries. In Africa, primarily in Nigeria and the Congo, where a more deadly variant of monkeypox is spreading than in the West, there have been 75 suspected deaths. A death related to monkeypox was also recorded in Brazil on Friday.

The health ministry of Spain revealed on Friday that 4,298 persons have the virus, making it the most common monkeypox case in Europe. 3,500 of those incidents included guys who had sex with other men. 64 of them were women.

