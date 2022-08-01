live

Monkeypox In Delhi: Second Case Confirmed, Nigerian Man Tests Positive

African swine flu cases have resurfaced in Kerala's Wayanad district and for the first time in the neighbouring Kannur. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest health news.

Health News LIVE Blog | Welcome to the LIVE News platform of TheHealthSite.com.

A 22-year-old man died in Kerala's Thrissur due to monkeypox symptoms, the Health Ministry confirmed on Monday. This is India's first death due to the highly infectious monkeypox virus. Speaking to the media, the state's Health Minister said that the man had tested positive for the virus in a test in the UAE. Taking cognizance of the situation, the officials have isolated 20 contacts of the victim.

According to the reports, the man had returned from high-risk UAE on July 21. However, he soon started experiencing severe health complications, following which he was admitted to a private hospital on July 27 for severe fatigue and brain fever. "His monkeypox test done in a foreign country was positive, but his relatives gave the report to hospital authorities yesterday," the health minister said. This is India's first death due to the monkeypox virus infection, and fourth outside Africa.

TRENDING NOW

Follow this space for all the latest updates from the Health sector in and around India. Scroll down for LIVE Blog.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES