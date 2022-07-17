live

Health News LIVE: Delhi Reports 498 Fresh Covid Cases, One Death In 24 Hours

Health News LIVE

COVID fourth wave to Cholera outbreak in India: Follow this space to stay updated with all the breaking news from the health sector in India and across the world.

Last week, the news about the first case of the Monkeypox virus in Kerala left the country in shock, as it is already fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus, which doesn't seem to end anytime soon. But, what does the arrival of the new virus means to the country? On July 14, 2022, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the state has a positive case of the highly transmissible monkeypox virus.

Soon after the news broke, strict measures were imposed in the state. This comes at a time when the country is already dealing with COVID-19 cases, which are also rising. Does it mean that India is going to face another pandemic caused by the Monkeypox virus? Speaking to the media, India's Medical Task Force said that, unlike COVID-19, monkeypox infection doesn't spread rapidly. He also stated that US and European nations have been seeing a surge in monkeypox cases, but there is no report of the disease being fatal.

The expert also said that the transmission process of the two viruses is very different. While COVID can spread rapidly through the air, monkeypox requires body connections. "Although there are high chances of the virus to spread, it still won't lead to a pandemic like COVID-19," the experts told the media.

TRENDING NOW

Welcome to TheHealthSite.com LIVE UPDATES platform where you can find all the breaking news from the health sector in India and across the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES