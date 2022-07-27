live

Health News LIVE: Monkeypox Has Been A “Wake-Up Call,” Says WHO Chief Scientist As Cases Surge

Monkeypox cases have been increasing rapidly around the globe, WHO has called it a "wake-up call" and asked people to be on alert. Here's the latest health news right here!

Monkeypox cases have been increasing rapidly around the world, and the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan, thinks that this serves as a wake-up call for humanity because we need to constantly be on the lookout for dangerous outbreaks. According to Dr Swaminathan, who was quoted by NDTV, smallpox vaccination programmes have been discontinued since 1980, suggesting that this may have assisted the virus in gaining global momentum. However, Dr Swaminathan suggested that although additional laboratory research is needed, utilising the smallpox vaccination for monkeypox may be beneficial.

As of July 25, there were 3,846 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox in the United States. This occurs as the virus is being tested more frequently. The number has now eclipsed Spain's total of 3,105 instances, which has been recorded. The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency. Five people have died as a result of the outbreak, which has been documented in over 16,000 cases in 75 nations and territories.

So far, India has reported four monkeypox cases with several states deploying strict screening protocols. Health officials have been asked to remain on alert following the fourth case of monkeypox reported in Delhi. In Delhi, a 34-year-old male with no prior history of international travel was diagnosed with the fourth and most recent instance of monkeypox. At a Lok Nayak Hospital isolation unit, he is getting better. The three additional patients are all between the ages of 31 and 35 and are all from Kerala. Several states have implemented strict screening procedures for foreign visitors.

