Health News LIVE: India Reports 44 New COVID Fatalities In 24 Hours

Another probable case of monkeypox has been reported in Delhi. The patient is under isolation and observation. Read on for more global health updates!

Monkeypox cases have now exceeded the number 18000, reported from 78 countries of the world. The World Health Organization says that the majority of cases are still from Europe. Another case has been reported from Delhi, India. A 34-year-old resident tested positive for monkeypox. He complained of experiencing some of the symptoms like body ache. He is currently under isolation and is being monitored by health officials. So far, he has not showed any other major symptoms.

The Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged that people should reduce the number of sexual partner they come into contact with. In any case, they should exchange contact details with them. The United Nations agency is recommending vaccination for high-risk groups, especially for men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners and healthcare workers.

LIVE UPDATES

