Health News LIVE: Maximum Swine Flu Cases Reported In Maharashtra

Swine Flu Death: The death of a young man in Delhi due to swine flu; know its symptoms.

So far, in 2022, Maharashtra has registered 7 deaths due to swine flu (H1NI1 Virus), with 2 deaths each in Pune and Thane districts. The state has 142 swine flu patients this year, including 23 in Pune and 22 in Palghar.

Swine Flu Symptoms

Swine flu is caused by infection with the H1N1 virus. In this disease, fever, cold, cold, sneezing problem, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty in breathing etc. Pneumonia and chest pain can occur if the infection is severe. According to the National Center for Disease Control, 92 cases of swine flu were reported in Delhi last year. So far this year, two cases of swine flu have been reported.

