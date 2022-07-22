live

Health News LIVE: Swine Flu In Maharashtra Claims 7 Lives And Infects 142

The state of Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden surge in Swine Flu cases. Here is all the latest Health News to keep you updated.

Scientists from the National Institute of Virology have observed that Maharashtra is battling with swine flu amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate at which this disease is spreading, NIV stated that it is second in the positivity chart after COVID-19. In the last few days, most of the cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

At least four people infected with influenza H1N1 (swine flu) are on life support in the city. The civic body said on Tuesday that there have been 11 confirmed cases in the month of July. At a hospital in Bandra, two patients below the age of 50 years are on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy. This therapy is considered as the last resort taken by doctors when ventilator support has failed.

