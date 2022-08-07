live

Health News LIVE: Japanese Encephalitis Wrecks Havoc In Assam, Kills 63, Infects 347

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, Assam has reported a sudden surge in the number of deaths associated with Japanese Encephalitis. According to the reports, at least 63 people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in the last 37 days while 347 were infected. The health officials have issued a standard operating procedure and guidelines to tackle the situation arising from the outbreak. Health workers have been conducting a massive awareness campaign against the disease.

