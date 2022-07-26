live

Health News

Monkeypox has spread till Japan and 4 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported from North East India. Read on to know all the details.

Japan has detected its first monkeypox case. The infected man had returned from Europe and is currently admitted in the hospital. According to the federal health officials of the United States, two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox. One of them is a toddler and the other is an infant. Both of them are under treatment and they do not have severe symptoms. In India, a suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from UP. Officials have collected the samples from the person for testing. The patient does not have any travel history but has been experiencing fever and monkeypox like symptoms for the past week. The total number of monkeypox cases in the world has exceeded 16,000.

Amidst everything, North East India is tackling a surge of fresh COVID-19 cases. Four people have died due to this in the states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura. The government of Tripura has issued the mask mandate once again. The total number of deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours is 36.

