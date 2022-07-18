live

Health News Live: India Confirms Second Case Of Monkeypox In Kerala

From COVID 4th Wave to disease outbreak In India, get all the latest health updates right here.

COVID cases saw a decline in India. The latest data by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 16,935 Covid infections on Monday, down from the 20,528 total from the day before. A total of 51 fatalities were reported, bringing the overall death toll to 5,25,760. The number of cases that are now being worked on has increased to 1,44,264, or 0.33 per cent of all positive cases.

The total number of patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours is 16,069, bringing the total to 4,30,97,510. As a result, the recovery rate is currently 98.47 per cent. The Weekly Positivity Rate is now at 6.48 per cent, while the Daily Positivity Rate has fallen to 4.58 per cent. Additionally, during that time 2,61,470 tests were carried out nationwide, bringing the total to nearly 86.96 crores.

LIVE UPDATES

