Health News Live: India Records 7,533 New COVID-19 Cases And 44 Deaths

Health News Live: Active COVID-19 Infections In India Crossed 53,000

India records 44 new fatalities caused due to the COVID-19 infection.

The current number of COVID-19 cases till Friday has been reported as 7,533 in India. As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases has been marked at 4.49 crore and the number of active cases has reduced to 53,852. But, the number of fatalities has increased to a total of 5,31.468 cases and 44 death cases were reported on Friday itself. Among the fatalities, almost 16 of them are from the state of Kerala.

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

For more updates on health news from all around the world, keep following our website The Health Site.

