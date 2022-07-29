live

Health News LIVE: India Records 32 COVID-19 Deaths And 20,409 Cases In 24 Hours

Global Updates On Health

COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge for the second day in a row. 32 fatalities and 20,409 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. India has reported 20,409 new cases and 32 more deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry data updated today. Delhi reported 1,128 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours. This is the second day in a row when the tally crossed over 1,000 after almost one month. The UT currently has 3,526 active cases, up from 3,239 the previous day. As many as 2,206 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has also reported 685 cases and 2 fatalities. The total number of COVID cases has now reached 5,26,258.

Read more to get all the health updates of the day!

