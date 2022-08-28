live

Health News LIVE: India Logs 9,520 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection, 41 Deaths In 24 Hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country registered 41 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID infections. India's total COVID death tally now stands at 5,27,597.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 9,520 new coronavirus cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of the country to 4,43,98,696. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country registered 41 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID infections. India's total COVID death tally now stands at 5,27,597.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 620 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 702 on the previous day, and two more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

LIVE UPDATES