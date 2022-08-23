Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

live

Live News: BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Dies Of a Heart Attack At 42

Live News: BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Dies Of a Heart Attack At 42
BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Dies Of a Heart Attack At 42

Taking to Twitter, Kerkhove wrote: "Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe."

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : August 23, 2022 4:04 PM IST

Health News Live Blog | Welcome to the LIVE news platform of TheHealthSite.com. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the health care sector in and around India.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases globally, the WHO's COVID technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove has warned that more transmissible COVID variants will emerge in the future and urged the people to remain vigilant. Taking to Twitter, Kerkhove wrote: "Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe."

In a series of tweets, the epidemiologist has explained the future of the virus and the life-saving interventions that can be done.

Also Read

More News

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments in the health sector of India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on