Health News Live: Four Cases Of Monkeypox In India, Outbreak Declared A Global Health Emergency

Health News Live Updates

Over 16,000 Monkeypox cases have been reported across 75 countries, following which WHO declared it a global health emergency. Get all monkeypox-related updates right here!

The fourth case of monkeypox has been reported in a 34-year-old in Delhi with no history of international travel. The third case of the zoonotic viral disease monkeypox has been reported in India after a resident of Malappuram in Kerala who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was found to be infected.

The 35-year-old guy arrived back in the country on July 6 and, according to state health minister Veena George, a fever set up three days later. The minister said that on July 15, after exhibiting symptoms, he was rushed to Manjeri Medical College Hospital and that all of his contacts were placed under quarantine once it was determined that he was ill.

The three cases that have been currently recorded in the nation are all from Kerala and include UAE returnees. According to George, all three patients' conditions were stable, and the state had not received any reports of any secondary infections. The first incidence was reported in the north Keralan districts of Kollam and Kannur. The Union Health Ministry immediately dispatched an expert team to the state following the initial instance.

As monkeypox spreads to more than 70 countries with over 16000 infections, the World Health Organisation has declared it a 'global health emergency of international concern.' According to reports, monkeypox has infected tens of thousands of individuals and has spread to more than 70 nations in a short period of time. According to the WHO, the monkeypox outbreak is a global hazard that requires a concerted international response to prevent the virus from spreading and perhaps becoming a pandemic.

