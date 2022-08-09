live

Health News LIVE: Delhi Witness Surge In COVID Cases Ahead Of Festive Season, Centre Issues Advisory

In the last 24 hours, India has logged a total of 16,167 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 4,41,61,899. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news about the Coronavirus surge in India.

In the last 24 hours, India has logged a total of 12,751 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 4,41,61,899. With 42 new fatalities, the COVID death count in India has climbed to 5,26,772. Meanwhile, Delhi is also witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases ahead of the festive season, with daily cases and positivity rate being on an upward trajectory for a week or so.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news about the Coronavirus surge in India.

