Health News LIVE: Delhi Reports Over 2,000 COVID-19 Cases For Fifth Consecutive Day

Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now. Check the city's current COVID positivity rate below.

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the national capital has reported over 2,000 new cases of the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against 2,136 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 12.34 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,105, out of which 5,563 patients are being treated in home isolation.

