Health News LIVE: Delhi Reports Over 2,000 COVID-19 Cases For Fifth Consecutive Day

Health News LIVE Blog | Welcome to the live platform of TheHealthSite.com
Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the national capital has reported over 2,000 new cases of the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against 2,136 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 12.34 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,105, out of which 5,563 patients are being treated in home isolation.
Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news from the health sector in and around India.