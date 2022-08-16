COVID Pandemic Far From Over, Follow Safety Protocols To Stay Safe: Delhi LG

Welcome to the LIVE Blog section of TheHealthSite.com.
As India witnessed a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 cases mainly triggered by more virulent variants, Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said that he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine against the coronavirus for India in six months. Speaking to a leading news organisation, Poonawalla said that this vaccine will be specific to the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron and is expected to hit the market within 6-months.
Meanwhile, India has logged a total of 14,917 new cases of deadly coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Follow this space to stay updated with all the COVID-related news stories.