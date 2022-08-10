live

Health News LIVE: Centre Approves Corbevax COVID-19 Vaccine As Precaution Dose

Delhi reported a considerable, nearly two-fold rise in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."

Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

