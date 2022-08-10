Health News LIVE: Centre Approves Corbevax COVID-19 Vaccine As Precaution Dose

Health News LIVE Blog | Welcome to the LIVE Blog platform of TheHealthSite.com. Check what is happening around you in the healthcare sector.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."
Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022