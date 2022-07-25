live

Health News LIVE: Conduct Vigilant Surveillance Advises Centre As India Reports 4th Monkeypox Case

After 4th case of monkeypox in India, the centre held a meeting to curb the surge of these infections. Here are all the latest health updates right here!

After the fourth case of monkeypox was discovered in Delhi, the Union health ministry's Director General of Health Services (DGHS) held a high-level meeting on the viral disease at 3 pm on Sunday.

While the Delhi government has been instructed to do contact tracing of the monkeypox case, States and UTs have been asked to conduct vigilant surveillance. According to sources, the Delhi government is anticipated to deliver a report shortly.

The infected 34-year-old of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital after he experienced symptoms similar to monkeypox. It was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The patient is currently recovering from the infection and is under quarantine, as per the update by MoHFW.

Following a traveller from the UAE's return to Kerala on July 14, the first infection of monkeypox emerged in India. In Kerala's Kannur district, India announced its second patient of monkeypox on July 18. In contrast, the Malappuram district of Kerala, India, reported its third case of monkeypox on July 22.

Monkeypox was recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), following the daily number of infections reaching 16,000. A day after WHO declared monkeypox a "health emergency of international concern," the government of India also held a meeting to control the surge in monkeypox cases.

