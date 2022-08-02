live

Health News LIVE: Monkeypox Tally In India Reaches 7 As Kerala Confirms Another Case

COVID positivity rate has considerably gone up to 11.41% in Delhi since last week leading to a surge in cases and 2 fatalities in one day.

Delhi reported 822 fresh COVID cases along with 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of infection has now gone up to 11.41%. Experts are saying that this is the highest in 6 months. With the fresh infections, the COVID case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313.

A total of 7,205 tests were conducted on Sunday. COVID cases have are steadily rising in Delhi. This rise has been happening since last week. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

