Health News Live: After Monkeypox Confirmed Cases, Mosquito-Borne Diseases Grip India

From coronavirus new variants to monkeypox cases to dengue spreading in India, follow this space to stay updated on the latest health news.

As India continues to grapple against the coronavirus and monkeypox, a spike in mosquito-borne diseases has concerned health authorities. The health division of the Pune Municipal Corporation reports an increase in the number of dengue cases in the city. Civic health authorities have reported up to 200 dengue illnesses and 72 chikungunya cases since January. So far, the authorities have identified 50 cases of dengue fever in the city in the last two weeks.

Bengaluru is also experiencing a rise in dengue cases within a month, officials said on Tuesday. According to Health Department figures, 388 dengue cases were found between January 1 and June 17. However, the number of cases has increased to 740 in the past month.

Meanwhile, cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are increasing in Assam and Nagaland. So far, three cases of JE have been reported in Nagaland. Assam has reported three deaths due to JE in Assam, taking the total number of deaths to 30 in two weeks. With 13 new cases of the disease, the total tally has risen to 183, according to the data by National Health Mission.

