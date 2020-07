Do not use your hand sanitizer indiscriminately. Stick to good old soap and water when you have access to them. @Shutterstock.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has shaken the whole world, remains unabated till date. In fact, India is witnessing alarming spike in the number of cases of late. Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 infection caused the novel coronavirus, and the mad rush to find a vaccine and cure for the condition, we are left with very few choices to protect ourselves against it. One of those options is using alcohol-based hand sanitizers. While hand sanitizers are highly recommended in the times of pandemic, experts suggest that washing your hands well with soap and water is still the best option. According to them, we should use hand sanitizers only when we don’t have access to soap and water. However, the panic that this seemingly untameable pandemic has triggered is leading us to do things that are not only ineffective, but also dangerous. These potentially dangerous acts include everything from gulping down bleach to overusing hand sanitizers among others. Also Read - Russia’s second COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials today

While microbiologists warn against using hand sanitizers excessively as they kill the good bacteria as well, dermatologists say that this practice can lead to a skin condition known as hand eczema or hand dermatitis. Recently, the Union Health Ministry has also advised against the excessive usage of hand sanitizers. Leading news agency ANI has quoted Dr RK Verma, Additional Director-General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, saying, “These are unprecedented times, no one thought that a virus outbreak, of this nature, will occur. Use masks to protect yourself, drink hot water frequently & wash hands vigorously. Don’t overuse sanitizers.” Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 14,35,453 as death toll reaches 32,771

Hand sanitizers and hand dermatitis: What’s the link?

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are likely to disrupt the natural pH and barrier of your skin. In such cases, allergens penetrate below the surface of the skin and lead to an itching sensation. This condition, known as hand dermatitis, turns the skin of your hands red, leading to blisters, swelling, peeling, and cracking.

What is hand dermatitis?

Inflammation in the skin of the hands I known as hand dermatitis or hand eczema which is characterised by redness, dryness and itching. The other symptoms include cracks and blisters. Usually, it is caused by long-term exposure to cleaning agents loaded with harsh chemicals. Genetics and environmental factors may also be instrumental in giving you hand dermatitis. Healthcare workers who need to wash their hands frequently, those involved in laundry or dry cleaning and other ‘wet work’ such as food handling, are more vulnerable to this condition.

Curing hand dermatitis

Dermatologists generally prescribe corticosteroids to control the skin inflammation caused by hand eczema. However, you can take several steps to care for your hands if you are suffering from this dermatological condition. Here are some of them.

Clean your hands cautiously: In the current scenario, the first step is to limit the usage of hand sanitizers if you are suffering from hand eczema. Stick to the good old soap and water if possible. Although frequent hand washing is necessary in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, be judicious about when to clean them. Wash them before and after using the bathroom. Follow this rule while to comes to your meals too. Also, it is necessary to clean your hands after coming back from somewhere. You necessity to wash hands will reduce if you avoid touching surfaces. Choose a mild cleaning hand wash instead of the usual soaps which come with harsh chemicals. Pat them dry after rinsing your hands and don’t forget to use a moisturizer once you are done.

Try the soak and smear technique: An eczema flare-up can make your hands crack and bleed. Under such circumstances, you need to soak your hands in warm water for about 5-10 minutes. Follow this up by smearing your hands with a petroleum or glycerine-based ointment and wearing gloves for 20-30 minutes. Follow this ritual twice a day till the symptoms subside.

Preventing hand dermatitis

Avoiding irritants is the only way of preventing hand dermatitis. The irritants, however, may vary from person to person. Some of the common ones include soaps and detergents, foods, metals, plants, cement, topical medications, gloves, cosmetics. Prolonged exposure to water may also be the culprit. Additionally, keeping your hands moist can go a long way in protecting you against hand eczema.