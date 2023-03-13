Health Ministry To Regulate e-Pharmacies Over Data Misuse, Malpractices

Apart from the authentic pharmacy stores, there could be many others that are not registered and might engage in malpractices like stealing personal information, giving medicines without prescriptions or selling medicines at unrealistic rates

The health ministry is planning to regulate the e-pharmacy market in the country over misuse of data, as reported. Reportedly, the ministry is working on policies that could regulate how these pharmacies function.

As per some quoted sources, some members of the ministry are in favour of the closure of these e-pharmacies that have been reportedly engaging in malpractices. The quoted source said that the government can take action against them.

"Health Ministry has taken note of malpractices reported in the sector which leads to concerns over data privacy, sales of medicines without prescription, and predatory pricing," the source added.

This information comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last month issued a show-cause notice on online pharmacies asking them why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs without a licence.

The DCGI had earlier said in the notice: "This office has received various representations from time to time raising concerns regarding the sale of drugs through online, internet or other electronic platforms including various mobile applications, in contravention to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules there under. Such sale includes drugs specified in Schedule H, HI and X which are only allowed to be sold by retail under a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner and supplied under the supervision of a registered pharmacist."

Warning signs of an unsafe e-pharmacy

Buying medicines from online stores can be convenient, time-saving and economical. However, apart from the authentic pharmacy stores, there could be many others that are not registered and might engage in malpractices like stealing personal information, giving medicines without prescriptions or selling medicines at unrealistic rates. Discernment while choosing the right pharmacy is extremely crucial. Here are a few signs that the e-pharmacy you are buying your medicines from might not be trustworthy-

Do not ask for a doctor's prescription Do not have a licenced pharmacist to answer your queries Send medicines that might appear different from those you might be buying from clinical stores or pharmacy shops. Selling medicines in poor packaging. Offering discounts that are too good to be true. Taking out your personal and financial information.