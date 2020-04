The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the production of anti-tuberculosis (TB) drugs in India. Raising the issue, the Union Health Ministry has sought a ban on the export of such medicines.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has warned that delay in production and receipt of supply may cause acute shortage of these drugs and worsen the treatment of TB patients within the country.

She has requested an empowered group of government officials to direct the department of pharmaceuticals and commerce ministry for issuing necessary directions for prohibiting the export of anti-TB medicines. Leading anti-TB drug manufacturers have informed the health ministry that their production capacity has been affected due to COVID-19 response activities, limited material for production, limited manpower and limited transportation facilities.

Tuberculosis vaccine holds promises in fight against COVID-19

Meanwhile, researchers are testing the efficacy of a tuberculosis vaccine in fight against COVID-19. India is also set to begin trials Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine on high-risk COVID-19 groups, within the next two weeks. The BCG is administered to millions of Indian children soon after birth to protect against tuberculosis.

Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to start the trials in Maharashtra, particularly Pune. The trails is said to be conducted on 2,000 to 3,000 “high-risk” people that include the elderly, people with co-morbid conditions and healthcare workers. The company will test if BCG vaccine can boost immunity against the novel coronavirus.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told a national daily that if the BCG vaccine proves effective against COVID-19, it will be a far safer alternative as it lacks side effects.

BCG vaccine could be a game changer:US scientists

A study from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) has linked BCG vaccination with fewer coronavirus cases. The researchers found that countries that do not have universal policies of BCG vaccination have been more severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic compared to those who do.

For example, they cited Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States, don’t administer the BCG vaccine as a part of their vaccination policy and they are among the worst COVID-19 affected countries.

The study noted that a combination of reduced morbidity and mortality could make the BCG vaccination a game-changer in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

WHO doesn’t recommend BCG vaccine for COVID-19

The World Health organisation has, however, warned that there is no evidence that the BCG vaccine protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. In the absence of evidence, the organisation said it doesn’t recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19.

“There is experimental evidence from both animal and human studies that the BCG vaccine has non-specific effects on the immune system. These effects have not been well characterized and their clinical relevance is unknown,” WHO said in its website.

BCG vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children and WHO is worried that diversion of local supplies for COVID-19 may result in “neonates not being vaccinated, resulting in an increase of disease and deaths from tuberculosis.”

The organisation recommends neonatal BCG vaccination in countries or settings with a high incidence of tuberculosis.