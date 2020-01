meIndia is also making bigger strides in the field of healthcare. Acknowledging that that development is a consequence of good health, the Indian government is also making it a priority to invest in the health sector and has introduced various healthcare schemes. Unfortunately, majority of the Indian population remain ignorant about these schemes and their healthcare rights. This article is our effort to educate the masses, specially the underprivileged section, about the existing healthcare schemes so that they can enjoy the benefits and lead a healthier life. Following are some health schemes in India that you should know –

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)

It is a maternity benefit program implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme was first introduced in 2010 as Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY). It isIt is a conditional cash transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for the first live birth. The scheme provides conditions for safe delivery and good nutrition and feeding practices. Also, the scheme provides a partial wage compensation to women for wage-loss during childbirth and childcare. Under this scheme, pregnant women get Rs 5000 in three instalments.

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK)

It is an important initiative of the government. It aims at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover 4 ‘D’s viz. Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, Development delays including disability. The initial target is to benefit about 270 million children in the age group from birth to eighteen years including the newborn and those attending Angawadi Centers and Government schools through this programme in a phased manner.

Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana

It is a government-run health insurance programme for the Indian poor. The scheme provides health insurance coverage to the unrecognized sector workers belonging to the below poverty line. Their family members are beneficiaries under this scheme.

Ayushman Bharat is National Health Protection Scheme

It is a government funded health insurance project launched in 2018. The project aims to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) by providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country. A beneficiary covered under the scheme can take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.