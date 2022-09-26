Health Department Of Noida Gears Up To Curb The Spread Of Dengue

Noida health department takes early precautions to prevent spike in dengue cases after heavy rainfall.

For the past three days, Delhi and Noida have been experiencing incessant rainfall. Health officials have warned people that dengue cases might rise even more in the next few days because of waterlogging and stagnation. So far, Noida has reported 24 cases of dengue and 52 cases of malaria. Officials said that dengue cases started to trickle in since early August and are expected to rise over the next couple of weeks.

The districts malaria officer, Rajesh Sharma said to agencies that heavy rainfall usually washes out the larvae and breeding may not happen. But, if people do not take extra precaution and clean the areas after the rains and let fresh water accumulate in their houses, dengue cases may suddenly spike again.

Precautions Taken By The Health Department

Health officials said that dengue prevention is a personal responsibility and the disease can be easily controlled if people are careful and do not let water stagnate. The health department reported that they have already begun taking all the necessary precautions. They include:

Increased fogging especially in dengue prone areas such as Nithari and Sadarpur

Increased surveillance

Increased spraying

Urging residents to not allow even slightest accumulation of water

Based on clusters with higher cases last year, an entomological survey has also been conducted to check the breeding of mosquitoes.

Conducting drives and campaigns to make people aware of the scenario

Institutions have been told that they will be penalized if health officials detect any breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Experts stated that the breed of mosquito aedes which transmits dengue fever breeds in clean water that usually accumulate in peoples houses. Hence, it is more risky if people do not pay attention to these areas in their homes that could become breeding ground. These mosquitoes actually do not breed outside. People should be extra cautious and keep their house free from accumulated water in places such as buckets, pots, feeding trays, balconies and coolers.