Ukraine Health Crisis: Medical Aid Pours In Amid Severe Oxygen Crisis

As the situation in Ukraine trigger concerns over the health crisis faced by the country, many have come to the country's aid. Read on to know how medical aid is pouring in as the country runs out of medical supplies.

The Ukraine-Russia war is a soul-wrenching tale of people losing lives, citizens being ripped off their basic rights, men, women, and babies crying to survive and the country running out of all basic medical supplies. Ukraine has been in a state of war since February and people have been suffering from a health crisis. Ever since the war, the economy and the healthcare system of the country took a hit. The burgeoning health crisis in Ukraine is believed to last longer than the conflict itself. In hard times like these, many countries have provided medical aid to Ukraine, including India.

Health Crisis In Ukraine

The World Health Organization has warned that oxygen supplies are running short in Ukraine, indicating that medical demands are already high. Fears of a larger public health crisis mount as people abandon their homes, health services are disrupted, and supplies fail to reach Ukraine.

Critical medical supplies, such as cancer and diabetes medications, as well as vaccines for children's ailments, are rapidly running out of supply. Because of the war, routine immunisation and polio outbreak control activities have been halted in Ukraine. Coronavirus vaccine initiatives have also been placed on hold in several parts of the country, according to the World Health Organization.

India Provides Medical Aid To Ukraine

India has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine with its first tranche comprising medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials in March. Many since then have joined hands to provide relief to the injured people in Ukraine.

For example, an Indian Pharma company sent medical aid to Ukraine as conflict triggers a state of disaster in the country. ENTOD Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Nikkhil K Masurkar said, "We are sending the medical supplies to the help centre for refugees in Medyka which borders Ukraine. They have turned a local sports centre into a refugee supply centre, stocking food, medicines, and other essentials for distribution to the refugees from Ukraine. We are working with a local hero called Artur G rniewski who has been personally driving refugees from the Ukrainian border to safety and delivering supplies to them.

Expressing his deep concern about the attacks on healthcare infrastructure, Mr G rniewski said "It should not need saying that health workers, hospitals and other medical facilities must never be a target at any time, including during crises and conflicts."

