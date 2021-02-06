Are you at risk of coronavirus reinfection? Here's what you need to know

Am I at risk of catching coronavirus again? Is coronavirus reinfection a real threat? Let's debunk each query that is not letting you calm even after you have had Covid-19.

A new study has revealed that a person who has had Covid-19 is more prone to get the virus again. Speaking to the media, the doctors said, "Waning immunity in some people following the first episode of infection with the novel coronavirus may make them more susceptible to reinfection".

What Increases The Risk Of Coronavirus Reinfection?

While a decline in the levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after the first encounter with the virus may heighten reinfection risk, the research, published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, noted that severe infection first time around may be followed by milder symptoms second time.

The authors from Yale University School of Medicine in the US described the case of a man in his 40s who was admitted to hospital with mild COVID-19 infection four months after an initial bout of severe disease in April 2020.

When he stabilized, they said he was discharged to an acute care facility for rehabilitation.

Are You At Risk Too? Diseases That Increases Your Chances Of Coronavirus Reinfection

So, now you know that even though you have had coronavirus, there are high chances that you might get attacked by the virus again. But, added to this the experts say there are certain diseases that can trigger your chances of getting coronavirus re-infections. Here are some of them:

1. Diabetes

Yes, diabetes can double your chances of coronavirus re-infection.

2. Underlying Thyroid Problems

The thyroid is again another such disease that can make you more susceptible to coronavirus reinfection.

3. Obese

Obesity has many health complications. Also, obesity can also increase your chances of getting infected by coronavirus again.

4. Age

Coronavirus can attack everyone irrespective of their age. But, according to the WHO – A person who is older has more chances of getting coronavirus re-infection. Why? Your immunity decreases with your age and thus you become prone to re-infections.

5. Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Coronavirus attacks your respiratory organs and thus it is of no surprise that a person suffering from chronic respiratory diseases can have more chances of coronavirus reinfection.

Symptoms Of Coronavirus Reinfection

According to the health experts, a person suffering from coronavirus re-infection may experience difficulty in breathing, unexplained muscle pain, and a high-pitched wheeze caused by disrupted airflow.

According to the authors, the patients who are suffering from the reinfection may also develop certain respiratory failures.

Speaking to the media, the experts said that one of the people who was admitted with the symptoms of coronavirus re-infection had respiratory issues due to the thinning of blood which is mainly caused due to the various drugs used in the treatment of the Covid-19.

What Causes Symptoms In The Second Attack Of The Virus?

Taking the example of one of the patients who was suffering from coronavirus reinfection, the health experts said that, “We believe the milder symptoms second time around could be because of residual immunity from the first severe infection”.

“The role of the presence or absence of antibodies after initial infection in survivors of the first episode of COVID-19 and its role in mitigating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection is not clearly defined,” the authors noted in the report.

They believe it is plausible that waning immunity or absence of antibodies after the first episode of SARS-CoV-2 infection may make one more susceptible to reinfection.

“Future observations would certainly shed more light on this if this hypothesis holds true,” the authors noted.